...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong
winter storm in the region late in the week. There remains
some uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Alleged gunman dead in Kenosha, 2 victims taken to hospital

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A suspected gunman is dead and two people are hurt following a shooting in Kenosha Monday night.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, police were called for an active shooter situation just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived near 13th Avenue and 56th Street, they were shot at and returned fire, police said. 

Officers then entered the home because there were reports of shooting victims or hostages inside. 

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and one person is in critical condition. 

The alleged shooter was a man and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, WISN reported. 

