Alleged gunman dead in Kenosha, 2 victims taken to hospital

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A suspected gunman is dead and two people are hurt following a shooting in Kenosha Monday night.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, police were called for an active shooter situation just after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived near 13th Avenue and 56th Street, they were shot at and returned fire, police said.
Officers then entered the home because there were reports of shooting victims or hostages inside.
Police said two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and one person is in critical condition.
The alleged shooter was a man and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, WISN reported.