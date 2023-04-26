Allergist: Best bet for quick relief from spring allergies

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Any spring allergy sufferers who have not started medicating, the time is now.
Tree pollen levels in the Madison-area are high and expected to stay that way for the foreseeable future.
If you need relief fast, an oral antihistamine like Zyrtec, Claritin or Allegra is your best bet because they work quickly.
Nasal sprays aren't as fast, according to SSM Health allergist Dr. Julia Thorsen.
"[Nasal sprays] do take about two weeks to see an initial benefit from them," Dr. Thorsen said. "So, stick with them, but you may not notice a full response from them right away."
She added allergy eyedrops are another option that works quickly, if pollen bothers your eyes.
Allergy shots, while effective, are a much longer commitment.
"Typically, we say six months to up to a year and a half to see an initial benefit from them. And so, if you're starting them now for the season, it's unlikely that they're going to be super effective at this time," said Dr. Thorsen. "The other problem with allergy shots is they take a while. It takes full course in about three to five years, so you've got to be ready to commit to that full course of therapy before going forward with it."
She had this advice for allergy sufferers who cannot avoid the outdoors:
"Even doubling up on your antihistamine on a day that you know you're going to be outside when pollen counts are high can be helpful," Dr. Thorsen said.
If you can, she recommends avoiding times of the day when pollen counts are higher.
"If you can schedule things in the earlier morning or later evening, pollen counts tend to be less high," she said. "And then making sure you have medications like allergy eyedrops on hand, in case you develop more symptoms when you're out."