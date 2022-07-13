Alliant Energy launches smart thermostat program to save customers money

MADISON (WKOW) — Some Alliant Energy customers have a chance to save money and earn rewards with the company's new program.
The Alliant Energy® Smart Hours program allows eligible customers with a smart thermostat lower their energy use when demand spikes and rewards participants with seasonal benefits.
By enrolling, participants allow Alliant Energy to adjust their smart thermostat a few degrees — based on the customers’ preferred comfort levels — during occasional periods of extreme temperatures. That said, customers always have the last say of how hot or cold they want their home.
Customers can reduce their bills an average of 10% by installing a smart thermostat. If they don't have one, they can purchase one through the Focus on Energy Marketplace at a $50 discount.
Every customer who enrolls in Smart Hours will receive a $25 signup reward and an additional $25 incentive each summer and each winter season they are eligible to participate in.
Customers can find other ways to save energy and money by following the tips at alliantenergy.com/waystosave and by taking advantage of energy efficiency rebates at alliantenergy.com/rebates. Customers are also encouraged to enroll in My Account to track their energy use and set up high-usage alerts.