Alliant Energy reports blown fuse at Brooklyn substation, power restored to more than 2,000 customers

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Alliant Energy has restored power for their customers affected by the Sunday morning outages.
Alliant Energy spokesperson, Tony Palese said, "The power at the Dollar General is out while our crews examine the electrical equipment there."
He continued, all other customers had their power restored as of 12:15 p.m.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Alliant Energy reported a blown fuse at a Brooklyn substation causing outages affecting more than 2,000 customers.
27 News talked to Alliant Energy spokesperson, Tony Palese. He said a blown fuse at a Brooklyn substation led to several outages in the area, initially affecting 2,372 customers.
Palese reported at 11:50 a.m., crews were still on site and power should be restored within an hour.
Justin Wicik, Brooklyn EMS Division Chief, said crews responded to an odor investigation at Dollar General. There was no fire found but believe the smell of smoke was related to the power outage.
BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Alliant Energy is responding to an incident in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
Dane County Dispatch said they received a report of the smell of smoke at the Dollar General just before 10 a.m.
Brooklyn Fire Department, Oregon Fire Department, and Dane County Sheriff's officials responded to the call.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, there was a smell of smoke, the electricity went out and came back on and Alliant Energy was called to the scene.
Alliant Energy's Outage Map reports 2372 customers out of power and the outage started just before 9:45 a.m.
Alliant Energy has crews on site assessing the issue and looking for the cause of the outage.
27 News reached out to Alliant, but has not heard back.
This is a developing story.