Alliant Energy weighs in on solar power in winter

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Solar power can make a world of difference, even in the winter.
Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese gave 27 News a tour of the Yahara Solar Site in the Town of Cottage Grove Friday.
There, he said they are working to build 33,000 solar panels, enough to generate electricity to power 3,000 homes annually. According to Palese, the solar panels perform well even in the winter.
"What a lot of folks don't know, panel efficiency can actually increase in colder winter months. They really liked the cold weather, and they are able to generate more electricity per panel," Palese said.
"Obviously, we get a little less sunlight during the winter than we do in the summer, but these systems are really designed to maximize that output."
Construction is expected to wrap up on the Yahara Solar Site in the new year.