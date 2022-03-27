Aluminum spill starts fire starts at Mercury Marine plant

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Spilled molten aluminum caused a fire at the Mercury Marine plant early Sunday morning, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR).
Around 1:30 a.m., FDLFR was dispatched to the Mercury Marine plant 17 at 545 W. Pioneer Road for a report of a fire near a machine inside the facility. Upon arriving, crews found a small fire on the floor area next to an industrial machine and a moderate amount of smoke throughout the plant.
The fire was caused by spilled molten aluminum, and fire personnel worked with Mercury Marine maintenance personnel for around 1.5 hours to contain and remove the spilled material from the floor next to the machine. Smoke was then ventilated from the facility.
Fire personnel used dry chemical fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire to eliminate any potential hazard / explosive interaction with applying water to the molten aluminum.
The fire alarm system alerted 30 employees working in an adjacent facility, and all employees safely evacuated prior to the arrival of fire rescue. There were no injuries.
The Fond Du Lac Police Department, Mercury Marine Facility Engineers and Mercury Marine Security assisted on-scene with scene operations and mitigation.