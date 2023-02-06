Alumnus, 8-year assistant head coach named new UW-Whitewater head coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) — UW-Whitewater's football program has a new head coach.
A Warhawk alum and the team's assistant coach of eight seasons, Jace Rindahl is stepping into the head coaching role "immediately." He takes the reigns from Kevin Bullis, who retired in 2022.
Athletic Director Ryan Callahan is excited about the announcement.
"We have been fortunate to have coaches like Forrest Perkins, Bob Berezowitz, Lance Leipold and Kevin Bullis who built the foundation for continued success for our football program. I have no doubt that Jace will continue to build on that foundation while creating his own legacy," Callahan said.
Rindhal acknowledged there's new responsibility that comes with stepping into this role, but said the time he's already spent in the program makes him feel prepared.
"I am ready to serve our football team, athletic department, university and community. My wife and I could not be more excited for my opportunity to be the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater," Rindhal said.
Rindhal is the 22nd head coach in the program's history and will be formally introduced on Thursday.