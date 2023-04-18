'Aly's Honky Tonk' celebrates legacy of Aly Wolff, continues mission to support cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's an event coming up this weekend to honor the life and legacy of Aly Wolff.
The 20-year-old passed away from neuroendocrine cancer ten years ago.
In her memory, her parents, Russ and Sheila, started The Aly Wolff Foundation.
They've raised more than $1.2 million for local cancer research at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.
This Saturday marks ten years to the day Aly passed. Russ and Sheila say their daughter would want them to mark the anniversary with celebration, instead of grief.
So, they're hosting Aly's Honky Tonk at The Sylvee in Madison on April 22. The event will raise money for the mission, 100% of the proceeds going to local research at Carbone.
Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be hors d'oeuvres, line dancing and an online auction.
Madison County will be performing at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are still available. You can find more information here.
Russ and Sheila Wolff stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about the event.