Aly's Honky Tonk Hustle returns to raise money for cancer research, real hair wigs for patients

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a local event held in memory of a young woman who lost a hard-fought battle with cancer will return to McFarland.
Aly's Honky Tonk Hustle will kick off Oct. 8 at Brandt Park for a 5K and 10K run or walk.
Just months after she was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, Aly Wolff spearheaded a fundraising event to raise money for cancer research. Aly passed away in April 2013, just a month before the first annual Aly's Honky Tonk Hustle. Her family and friends have carried on the event in her name nearly every year since.
"When Aly was sick, cancer research awareness became really important to her," said Tanya Brake, Aly's sister. "It's important to us that we're raising her flag and continuing her memory because it was important to her and it's important to cancer patients and families who go through this."
The event benefits the UW Carbone Cancer Center for Cancer Research and real hair wigs for Wisconsin-area cancer patients. The event has raised more than $1.2M so far.
You can still sign up to participate in this weekend's race. If you're not interested in running or walking, there are plenty of other fun activities to do.