Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Canada fully open again

DETROIT (WKOW) -- The Detroit International Bridge Company announced Sunday night that the Ambassador Bridge is fully open again, allowing the free flow of commerce between the United States and Canada.
The bridge had been blocked by "Freedom Convoy" protesters who were demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The Ambassador Bridge International Border Crossing is the busiest border crossing in North America.
Last week an Ontario judge issued an injunction requiring the protesters to leave the bridge. That went into effect Friday at 7 p.m.