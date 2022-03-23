Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee 3-month-old

UPDATE (WKOW) — A teenager authorities thought a missing three-month-old was with has been located.
The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network sent an update around 8:26 a.m. stating Vonaisha Washington had been located, but did not provide any more details.
The infant, 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr., is still missing.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-month-old baby out of Milwaukee.
An alert from the Wisconsin Crime Network said Anthony Crudup Jr. was last seen on the 4300 block of W. Marion St at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
He is described as Black, weighs 12 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a two piece light and dark blue with white sweat suit.
The suspect is Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl who has no relationship to Anthony. She was last seen walking.
She is described as Black, 5"2', weighs 120 lbs and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing green shorts, pink shorts, an olive jacket and a red bonnet.
Anyone with information on Anthony or Vonaisha's whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.