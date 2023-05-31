 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST,
AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from
10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Milwaukee girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Khijuan and Khennedy Parker

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to the department, Khennedy Parker was last seen around the 2400 block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee.

She was last seen with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker. Police do not know how they are traveling.

Khennedy is described as Black, 2 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a scar above her right eyebrow. She was last seen only wearing a diaper. 

Khijuan is described as a Black man who is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair "braided to the back with a zig zag design." He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khenney or Khijuan should contact the Milwaukee Police Department- Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

