Amber Noggle's family donates Infant CPR Training Kits to local hospitals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of Infant CPR Training Kits were donated to the American Family Children's Hospital Thursday.
Amber Noggle's family partners with the American Heart Association every year to raise money for the kits.
Thanks to donations from the community, family and friends, 86 kits were donated to Madison area hospitals. They'll go home with families who have babies in intensive care units.
Amber's 5-year-old son, Dax, was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart defect. He had heart surgery at 11 days old at American Family Children's Hospital.
Big donors to this year's mission include Jesi and Justin Hartman, Zimbrick and local nonprofit Joey's Song.