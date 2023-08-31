 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

A combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and
southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated
fire weather conditions to portions of central and southwest
Wisconsin Friday.

Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and
Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier.

Under these conditions, fires will start easily. Visit the
Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ and
click on the appropriate county to view current burning
restrictions.

Amber Noggle's family donates Infant CPR Training Kits to local hospitals

  • 0
Infant CPR Kit Donation

Every year, Amber's family raises money for CPR training kits.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of Infant CPR Training Kits were donated to the American Family Children's Hospital Thursday.

Amber Noggle's family partners with the American Heart Association every year to raise money for the kits.

Thanks to donations from the community, family and friends, 86 kits were donated to Madison area hospitals. They'll go home with families who have babies in intensive care units. 

Amber's 5-year-old son, Dax, was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart defect. He had heart surgery at 11 days old at American Family Children's Hospital.

Big donors to this year's mission include Jesi and Justin Hartman, Zimbrick and local nonprofit Joey's Song. 