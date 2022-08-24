Amber Noggle's family donates Infant CPR Training Kits to local hospitals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday was a big day for my family, as we focused on a mission that's very close to our hearts.
My 4-year-old son, Dax, was born with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot.
Every year, with the help of the American Heart Association, we raise money for Infant CPR Training Kits that go to families at local hospitals.
This year, thanks to community support and a big donation from Kendall Dahmen and his team at Zimbrick, we were able to expand our efforts and donate the kits to American Family Children's Hospital, Meriter and SSM Health.
In total, we raised $18,788.11 to cover 75 kits.
The kits are meant to empower families with the knowledge and ability to give critical, life saving care to their babies, if they're ever faced with an emergency.
Dax delivered those Infant CPR Training Kits Wednesday to Samantha Griesser, one of the nurses who saved his life at AFCH.