Amendments added to Madison transit changes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metro Transit will make some changes to its transit network redesign plan.
The agency has been engaging with people all over the city to make routes more equitable.
The proposed amendments to the draft plan largely focus on the needs of the people who rely on the service the most.
Southside residents expressed concern about the loss of service to several major destinations, including the Romnes Apartments and St. Vincent’s, so one amendment is providing all day service on Olin Ave. and Fish Hatchery Rd. (north of the Beltline).
Several neighborhoods on the West side expressed concern about the loss of all day service, so another amendment is providing all-day service on Speedway Rd., Old Sauk Rd., and Nakoma Rd.
Another amendment addresses concerns about the capacity of buses running through UW-Madison's campus, so there will be more peak hour service through the core of the UW Campus on Observatory Drive.
You can find a full list of the amendments HERE.
A virtual public meeting is scheduled on May 31 to discuss transit changes.