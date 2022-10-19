American Family Children's Hospital 'Radiothon' returns in-person for first year since COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Family Children's Hospital "Radiothon" is back in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Radiothon" is an event that gives families the opportunity to share their journey with pediatric cancer and raises money to help those impacted.
Lori Schultz is the Development Outreach and Event Strategist for UW Health. She said many programs within the hospital are funded by philanthropy.
"For example, Child Life, without that, we wouldn't be able to offer distractions to help with anxiety issues. Our therapy dogs, the CHAMPS program, those wouldn't happen. And so, the children wouldn't be able to just come and have a more relaxing, more fun atmosphere," Schultz said.
Meet the Swenson Family
Joel and Tami Swenson are the parents of Adalyn, also known as Ada.
In May of 2022, Ada was diagnosed with acute undifferentiated leukemia, which her parents say is a rare form of the disease.
"Throughout the spring, she had quite a bit of bruising on her legs and one really big one on her back. She had been complaining of aches and pains. So, we got her checked up by the pediatrician. And they found that she had really low platelets and red blood cells and abnormal looking white blood cells," Tami said.
Since then, Tami said they have spent over 100 days and nights in the hospital.
"She went through three rounds of chemotherapy, and then ultimately a bone marrow transplant with her brother being the donor," she said.
But now, Ada is home.
"She just came home two weeks ago, and hopefully that's it. She's in remission, and we're just hoping she stays in remission," Tami said.
The family shared their story on the first day of the Radiothon event. Joel Swenson said the programs offered through the hospital allowed their family to feel like people and take a break from everything going on.
"They could check in on how Ada was doing as a person and give her that play time a three- and four-year-old deserves but also give us some time to ourselves and time to process," Joel said. "As much as they helped Ada, they also helped us."
Meet Andrea and Norah Elsmo
For mother Andrea Elsmo, it was one phone call that changed her life.
"Our lives certainly turned upside down. She was our first born. So, we were just trying to figure out parenting anyways," Elsmo said.
Elsmo said they were at a routine appointment checking her daughter Norah's blood levels. But, shortly after, they found themselves checked into the hospital.
"[We] had to do chemo like in the next couple days. So, it was all new to us. And we just were going into it blindly and not sure what was going to happen," she said.
Ten days after being checked in, Norah passed away. That's when Elsmo got involved with fundraising efforts within the hospital.
"It was a very short stay at the hospital. But I think our experience in that short time, we met so many people so quickly and became very close with them," she said.
Radiothon Continues
"Radiothon" goes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, October 19th. You can donate by calling (877) 719-KIDS, or online.