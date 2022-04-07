American Family Field hosts career day

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- While the Milwaukee Brewers were in Chicago for opening day, American Family Field served a different purpose.
The stadium hosted a career day for Milwaukee Public School sophomores.
The Brewers showed off all the tech, construction and even health care -- jobs needed to make a baseball team and stadium operate.
"Every employer will tell you the number one challenge is filling job openings, and we want to make sure that the talent coming out of MPS can see those opportunities and stay here and grow here," Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy told our affiliate WISN.
The students also got a behind-the-scenes look at the field.