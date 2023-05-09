American Family Insurance Championship moves to new course in 2025

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Family Insurance Championship will move to a different Madison course starting in 2025, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.
The championship will be moved to TPC Wisconsin, formerly known as Cherokee Country Club.
The 2023 and 2024 tournament will still be at University Ridge. That's the course where this championship has been held since it started in 2016.
PGA Tour said TPC courses are "preferred destinations for its events" — as they've either hosted or been designed to host the organization's tournaments.
Bill Westrate, with American Family Insurance, said they're grateful for the partnership they've had with the University of Wisconsin and University Ridge.
“Everyone involved, from the athletic department team to the golf course staff, are dedicated to the tournament’s success and we’re honored to partner with them," Westrate said. "We look forward to continuing our relationship for the 2023 and 2024 tournaments, as well as other ongoing partnerships we have with UW-Madison.”
Tournament director Nate Pokrass is ready to build off of the momentum the championship has built so far, and building that future at a TPC course.
“We’re driven to be the premier destination on PGA TOUR Champions and hosting it at a TPC venue is a continuation of that commitment," Pokrass said. "We look forward to collaborating with the TPC Wisconsin staff, the City of Madison and the northside community as we establish a best-in-class tournament experience for everyone at this new location in 2025.”
The TPC course the tournament is moving to is still "undergoing an extensive renovation project." The redesign upgrades the course to meet new standards, create areas for spectator viewing, and renovate various facilities. It's expected to open later in the summer.
The redesign is led by Dennis Tiziani and his son-in-law, Steve Stricker.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be involved in designing a world-class golf course, and to have this opportunity to redesign my home golf course and upgrade it to TPC standards is especially rewarding," Stricker said. "I’m confident the AmFam Champ at TPC Wisconsin will continue to be a fantastic community event that will raise money to support charitable organizations in our community.”