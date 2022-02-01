American Family Insurance pledges $5 million gift to United Way of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — The United Way of Dane County is celebrating its 100 year anniversary and will be receiving the largest single corporate gift in United Way's history by one of its long time partners: American Family Insurance.
According to a press release from spokesperson Ashley Manthei, former CEO Jack Salzwedel established a Corporate Challenge Grant, through with American Family is pledging two $2.5 million gifts to be matched by other corporate partners in Dane County.
“I am beyond grateful to our partners at American Family Insurance for this inspiring, catalytic gift,” says Renee Moe, President & CEO, United Way of Dane County. “As we look forward to the future, we have so much we want to accomplish in Dane County – and American Family Insurance is making another century of impact and innovation possible."
Manthei said the gift is "meant to inspire local businesses to unite in effective community change." The funds will go toward two resources: United Way 211 and United Way Volunteer Resource Center. The investments further the United Way's ability to mobilize the community to find and deliver solutions through team work.
“United Way of Dane County has helped lead the way for 100 years in improving the lives of individuals and families and making communities more inclusive, stronger and resilient,” said Bill Westrate, American Family CEO. “These goals align with ours, and we’re honored to continue our support of United Way of Dane County with this centennial gift, which will have both a positive and lasting impact in our communities."