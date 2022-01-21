American Girl relocating Middleton corporate offices, consolidating warehouse to new Dane County locations

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- American Girl announced Thursday it will be relocating its Middleton corporate offices to a new location in Dane County later this year.
Warehouse operations in Middleton will be consolidated into the company's nearby DeForest Distribution Center and across two other Mattel facilities by June.
The company shifted to a fully-remote contact center and a mix of in-person/virtual workplace during the pandemic.
Around 55 employees at the Middleton warehouse impacted by the move are encouraged to apply for new positions created at the DeForest facility or other positions at Mattel's distribution centers in Jonestown, PA, or San Bernardino, CA.
The company is also offering assistance to those not seeking to reapply.