American Heart Association hosts 19th annual Go Red for Women luncheon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Heart Association held its 19th annual Go Red for Women luncheon Friday.
Hundreds came out to the Madison Marriott West to support the mission.
Go Red for Women is a national movement to raise awareness of the #1 killer of women, cardiovascular disease.
Friday's event raised money for local research.
"All of our funds stay here at the local level. We do a lot of research at UW Health where we fund $2.1 million in research at UW, just on cardiac research," said AHA development director Anna Soergel.
WKOW's Amber Noggle and John Zeigler emceed the event.
It's the first time it's been held in person since the pandemic began in 2020.