American Idol favorite added to Bulls, Bands and Barrels lineup

MADISON (WKWOW) -- Colin Stough, a fan favorite on American Idol, is bringing his rock-leaning vocals to Bulls, Bands and Barrels, organizers announced Monday.
Stough will take the stage on Sept. 16. He has been dubbed the “Brad Pitt of country music” by superstar Katy Perry.
“We are excited to add Colin to the lineup,” said Hunter Price, president of Bulls, Bands and Barrels. “He is an artist who America is quickly falling in love with and we are lucky that we get to be the ones to bring him to Madison.”
Stough has seen his popularity rise since shining on season 21 of American Idol,and recently released his new single, “I Still Talk to Jesus.” The bluesy, rock ballad was written by Francisco Martin and Hank Compton and tells the story of loneliness, loss and addiction.
Stough joins a BBB lineup that includes vocalists Riley Green and Sam Barber.
Doors open for Bulls, Bands and Barrels at 5:30 p.m. Stough will pre-party with fans beginning at 6:15 p.m. with an official BBB event start of 7 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at BigTickets.com or at the gate the day of the event.
Tickets start at $35.99 with ($5 increase on the day of the event. For more information, visit the BBB website.