...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern
Columbia, central Dane and northwestern Dodge Counties through 1100
AM CDT...

At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Poynette to near Black Earth to near Mount
Horeb. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Waunakee,
Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Deforest,
Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Lodi, Fall River, Mazomanie, Shorewood
Hills, and Black Earth.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 119 and 137.
U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 64 and 78, and between mile
markers 81 and 84.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 249 and 266.
U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 128.
Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 141.
Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 250.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

American Lung Association's 'State of the Air' report shows Wisconsin's air quality has improved in some areas

  • Updated
  • 0

Wisconsin's air quality shows improvement

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin’s ozone air quality is improving, according to the new data in the American Lung Association 2023 “State of the Air” report.

The report grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution and short-term spikes in particle pollution from 2019-2021. It found Wisconsin experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone.

The highest-ranked Wisconsin area for the most polluted ozone was the Milwaukee/Racine/Waukesha counties. That area came in 31st.

This is better compared to the ranking of 26 in last year’s report for the same area. However, Racine County is the most ozone-polluted county in the Metro area and received an “F” grade for ozone pollution.

Dane and Jefferson counties received a “C” for high ozone pollution.

Wisconsin is grouped with the Chicago-Naperville, Illinois, and Indiana area and received the 17th worst ranking for high ozone days out of 227 metro areas.

Nationally the report found that although 1 in 3 people nationwide have been exposed to unhealthy air, ozone pollution has generally improved across the country, largely because of the Clean Air Act.

When ozone levels are high, many people experience breathing problems such as chest tightness, coughing and shortness of breath. The most common symptom is a feeling of irritation in the eyes, nose and throat. So, people who work or exercise outside face increased risk from the effects of air pollution.

You can protect yourself by checking the air quality forecast in your community and avoiding exercising or working outdoors when unhealthy air is expected.

