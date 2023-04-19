American Lung Association's 'State of the Air' report shows Wisconsin's air quality has improved in some areas

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin’s ozone air quality is improving, according to the new data in the American Lung Association 2023 “State of the Air” report.
The report grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution and short-term spikes in particle pollution from 2019-2021. It found Wisconsin experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone.
The highest-ranked Wisconsin area for the most polluted ozone was the Milwaukee/Racine/Waukesha counties. That area came in 31st.
This is better compared to the ranking of 26 in last year’s report for the same area. However, Racine County is the most ozone-polluted county in the Metro area and received an “F” grade for ozone pollution.
Dane and Jefferson counties received a “C” for high ozone pollution.
Wisconsin is grouped with the Chicago-Naperville, Illinois, and Indiana area and received the 17th worst ranking for high ozone days out of 227 metro areas.
Nationally the report found that although 1 in 3 people nationwide have been exposed to unhealthy air, ozone pollution has generally improved across the country, largely because of the Clean Air Act.
When ozone levels are high, many people experience breathing problems such as chest tightness, coughing and shortness of breath. The most common symptom is a feeling of irritation in the eyes, nose and throat. So, people who work or exercise outside face increased risk from the effects of air pollution.
You can protect yourself by checking the air quality forecast in your community and avoiding exercising or working outdoors when unhealthy air is expected.