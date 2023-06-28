American Queen Voyages to end Great Lakes cruise series

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A cruise ship docked in Green Bay for the last time.
This summer, the passenger cruise ship the Ocean Navigator will take off on one final cruise.
Despite positive feedback from passengers, American Queen Voyages is ending its Great Lakes cruise series in November.
"It's a wonderful way to travel. It's a very relaxed group of friendly people, the service is extraordinary," passenger Amy Ambellan told our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY.
The company hoped both the Ocean Navigator and its other ship, the Ocean Voyager, would allow for year-round cruises.
But after discovering off-season trips would be too expensive, it decided to sell both the ships.