American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of flu season

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Red Cross, in an effort to fight the potential impact a severe flu season could have on the blood supply, is asking for blood and platelet donations now.
The American Red Cross – Wisconsin Region said in a release that the CDC predicts a "serious spread of flu," and the agency is already reporting early spikes in some states.
The Red Cross reports seasonal illnesses can impact the blood supply the organization has on hand and can cause a shortage.
"When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays," the Red Cross release said.
The non-profit said there is no wait period after getting a flu shot to donate blood or platelets.
As incentive to donate the American Red Cross is offering those who donate between Nov. 1-22 a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. those who donate between Nov. 23-27 get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Those who donate between Nov. 28-Dec. 15 get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card.
To find a blood drive near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).