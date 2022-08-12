American Red Cross assists families after Janesville fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is helping two families after a fire at a Janesville home Thursday night.
According to a news release from Justin Kern at the American Red Cross, the fire happened in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane.
The Janesville Fire Department said all of the people inside were able to get out safely.
Firefighters were able to save two dogs and a cat, while they were working to put out the flames. One cat is still unaccounted for.
The damage to the home is estimated at $80,000.
The six people involved, including children, are getting lodging, meals and more, while they wait to figure out where they can go more permanently.
Since July 1, Red Cross disaster volunteers have helped 31 people from nine separate fires in Beloit and Janesville.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.