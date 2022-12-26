American Red Cross calls for blood donations after shortfall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Though Christmas has past, there's still time to give the gift of life!

The American Red Cross is asking donors to shake up their holiday plans to give blood.

The Red Cross says many people are traveling over the holiday and they put off giving blood until the new year, but trauma patients and many others are in constant need of transfusions.

The Red Cross also reports there was a shortfall in donations due to the severe weather that hit the country this last week, so many blood drives were canceled.

If you would like to give blood, you can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last until January 2.