American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

MADISON (WKOW) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.
The non-profit organization that provides about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components to hospitals is facing a shortage.
The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is now far outpacing donations being made.
Supply levels fell nearly 25 percent since early August, because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of weather disasters.
"Blood cannot be manufactured,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, American Red Cross. “It can't be stockpiled and really it's the blood on the shelves on a daily basis that is needed to save lives."
The Red Cross says all blood types are urgently needed, but there’s an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors.