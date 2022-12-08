American Red Cross employees prepare to strike state's biggest blood drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin American Red Cross employees will strike during the region's largest blood drive unless management reaches an agreement with them by Dec. 15, according to their employee union.
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) stated in a release employees voted to strike on Monday because of management's unfair labor practices (ULP) and their "ongoing refusal to bargain in good faith."
AFSCME states the employees have been trying to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement for over a year. After several months, AFSCME states management had canceled or rescheduled 21 meetings and attended one -- which was after employees filed the first ULP charge.
After the second ULP charge, AFSCME states management began to hold regular meetings in summer 2022.
AFSCME states that at this point, management was claiming that they've spent all available funds to "significantly increase wages" for Minnesota and Illinois employees, while these increases weren't offered in Wisconsin.
Employees filed the third ULP charge in September 2022.
AFSCME Council 32 Executive Director Patrick Wycoff said management's unfair practices have forced employees to strike.
“For sixteen months, management at Red Cross in Wisconsin has refused to negotiate in good faith with their employees,” AFSCME Council 32 Executive Director Patrick Wycoff said. “When they finally came to the table, they told the employees that there was no money left for them because they spent it all on raises for workers in other states. These unfair labor practices have forced the workers into a position where their only choice is to strike, and our union will stand with them.”
The American Red Cross issued a statement about the strike, stating they have a "longstanding history" of working with their employees to solve problems, and they remain committed to negotiating in good faith.
The statement continues to say they continue to offer competitive wages and benefits, including in Wisconsin, and they believe the ULP charges will be dismissed by the labor board.
American Red Cross will meet with the union on Monday, and they hope everyone will come to an agreement and not disrupt the holiday blood drive.
The strike will be Friday, Dec. 23 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Employees will form a picket line outside Red Cross’s 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.