American Red Cross employees prepare to strike state's biggest blood drive

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially into Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&