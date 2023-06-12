American Red Cross holds Southwest Heroes Golf event

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A host of local heroes were honored at the American Red Cross' Southwest Heroes Golf event Monday.
Those heroes were nominated by the public for actions that align with the Red Cross' Mission to help and heal communities.
The event included 18 holes of golf and both a silent and online auction.
All proceeds benefit the American Red Cross of Southwestern Wisconsin.
Kyle Kriegl, executive director of the organization, says that money makes their missions possible.
"From responding to disasters, like the ones we had over the weekend, or helping with a service member that needs help or assistance. Also, you know, blood drives," Kriegl said. "It helps all of our mission surfaces that we do, and that's why it's so critical that we're here today."
This was the 24th annual Southwest Heroes Golf event.
27 News' very own 27 Storm Track Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was among the many people golfing Monday.