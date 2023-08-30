American Red Cross of Wisconsin volunteer deploys to Florida to help with hurricane relief

MADISON (WKOW)-- Just after Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning, an American Red Cross of Wisconsin volunteer left for Florida.
Joy Cardin is flying into Orlando to join more than 400 Red Cross Disaster Responders. The Red Cross has truckloads of supplies pre-positioned throughout Florida.
Cardin told 27 News she is a former journalist and always enjoyed sharing information with the community during natural disasters. Now that she's retired, she can help in a more hands-on way.
"It really breaks your heart to see people suffering after they've faced a fire or hurricane or another natural disaster and helping helps heal my heart a little bit," Cardin said. "It makes me feel good that I'm doing something to help others."
As the climate crisis continues, hurricanes are intensifying with increased rainfall and higher storm surges, according to NASA scientists. And as extreme weather increases, so does the demand for Red Cross volunteers.
Joy said she finds the courage to deploy to natural disasters comes from the Red Cross prioritizing safety.
"[The Red Cross] is not flying me into the eye of the hurricane, they are flying me into Orlando," Cardin said. "Certainly there are some adverse conditions there, but not nearly the conditions of where the hurricane went ashore."
Cardin tells us if there's one thing she's learned, it's that "people, even when they are facing a disaster like the people in Florida, are more worried about you than they are about themselves."
Cardin will be in Florida for two weeks providing food, shelter and emergency supplies to Florida.