American Red Cross spreads the word about their Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, the American Red Cross is working to spread the word about what they are calling a "critically important campaign."
Their Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign aims to check and install smoke alarms in hundreds of homes.
Kyle Kriegl, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southwest Wisconsin chapter, said the number one disaster they respond to is house fires.
This year alone, Kriegl said they have responded to 155 house fires and have helped over 700 victims.
That is why on April 15, they will hold a Sound the Alarm, Save a Life event in Dane County.
"We're asking people to make an appointment, and we'll go out and install smoke alarms throughout the day," Kriegl said. "We'll have teams of three -- one's an installer, one's a recorder, and another one is an educator providing some safety information," Kriegl said.
Kriegl said their goal is to install 600 alarms that day, but they'll need help. Kriegl said they need around 200 volunteers to make that goal a reality.
You can sign up for a free appointment online. You can also sign up to volunteer.