American Red Cross works to spread the word about Home Fire Preparedness Campaign

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Red Cross is working to spread the word about their new Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.
Through the campaign, you can receive a free home visit from an expert who will install a smoke alarm if there aren’t any working smoke alarms currently in your home.
That expert will also provide valuable emergency preparedness information and help you form a family disaster plan.
You can schedule your free home visit by calling 888-376-4056 or going online.
The Red Cross’ Home Fire Preparedness Campaign comes ahead of their Sound the Alarm, Save a Life event on April 15th, when they aim to install 600 smoke alarms in the Madison area.