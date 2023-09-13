 Skip to main content
American Water Works Association announces winner of best tasting water in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- With everyone on the edge of their seats, the results are in. Janesville - semi-officially - has the best tasting water in the state of Wisconsin.  

The Wisconsin Section American Water Works Association quenched their thirst for answers with a Water Taste Test Competition on Wednesday. 

Public Water Utility Systems from across Wisconsin gathered at Monona Terrace to once and for all settle whose water tastes the best. 

It was a close race, but Janesville came out on top. Following close behind was last year's reigning champion Menasha. 

And it's a good thing Madison is pretty, because we didn't even place. 

As for Janesville, they are setting sights on the national stage in June of 2024. 

