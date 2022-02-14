Americans expected to spend nearly $24B on Valentine's Day gifts this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across the U.S., people are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
This year's expected total is up from nearly $22 billion last year.
Candy, greeting cards, and flowers, in that order, are expected to be the most popular items sold.
If you are looking to buy flowers, supply chain issues are likely to increase the price more than they already normally are around Valentine's Day.
Some florists are also having trouble getting other supplies, like vases and balloons.