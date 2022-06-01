America's Dairyland celebrates June Dairy Month

MADISON (WKOW) — Happy June Dairy Month!
This month, Wisconsinites are celebrating what our state is best known for: making dairy products and a lot of them.
In 2021, America's Dairyland was ranked first in total cheese production, making 3.47 billion pounds of cheese, according to a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) official. That's 25% of the total U.S. cheese production!
What's your favorite dairy product?
But the DATCP said that the last year was hard on the dairy industry, with the COVID-19 pandemic taking a significant toll. However, they're looking toward the future with a new series of grants to improve Wisconsin dairy processors and by bringing the next generation into dairy through organizations like FFA, 4H, and the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
"In all, June Dairy month is something to celebrate here in Wisconsin," DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. "Every step and part of the industry holds its own importance, from cow to consumer. I hope everyone will take a moment to recognize and thank those who work to keep every link in the dairy chain running smoothly. If one thing is for certain, America’s Dairyland is strong."