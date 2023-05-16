AmFam Championship announces celebrity foursome

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Family Insurance Championship has announced who will be playing in its celebrity foursome.

During AmFam Championship media day, the celebrities were announced to be former New York Yankee Derek Jeter and Michael Phelps, former competitive swimmer and the most decorated Olympian of all time.

The celebrities will be playing with golfers Andy North and Zach Johnson. The theme will be "captain."

This is Jeter's fourth appearance in the celebrity foursome.

The AmFam Championship starts on June 9 and will go to June 11. This is one of the last years where the tournament will be played on University Ridge Golf Course.

In 2025, the championship moves to TPC Wisconsin.