AmFam Championship raises more than $2M for charity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance Championship raised more than $2 million for charity this summer.
Organizers announced the fundraising total Monday morning. They said they were able to give more than 140 charitable grants, totaling $2,234,000.
About half the money goes to the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. The 140 charities include the Badger Childhood Cancer Network and Little John's Restaurant.
The event features local golf legend Steve Stricker, who said he is so grateful for all the people who make the event possible every year.
"I was in that hospital a year ago. Didn't know what was going to happen, didn't know where I was going," he said. "I just want to say thank you. We can't do it without all of you."
Stricker faced a tough year of health issues and expressed how special it is to celebrate this achievement.
"You can tell how much this means to me to be able to do this: to give back to the community, the place I call home, the place that I grew up," he said.
Since the event launched in 2016, the event has raised nearly $15M for charity.