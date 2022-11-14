Amid extra demand for its services, Caritas food pantry in Beloit raising money for new roof

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Food pantries across the country are dealing with more demand for their services, fewer donations and higher costs for the foods they buy.
The same is true for Caritas in Beloit. Executive Director Max Dodson said the pantry is seeing more people come in more often.
"People who could close the gap on food insecurity in January by just visiting once, now need to be here twice a month to meet those same needs," he said.
Over the same time period, Dodson said food donations to the pantry have been cut in half.
"It's been a real challenge," he said.
In an effort to bridge that gap, Dodson said Caritas is spending around $5,000 each month buying food. However, he said the budget for that ran out earlier this fall. Now, Dodson is tapping into other resources to ensure Caritas is able to continue serving its community.
While Dodson navigates running a food pantry during a time of record inflation, he has another expense on his mind, too. The building that houses Caritas needs a new roof.
"What made me decide we needed to do that is the fact that we have had to do minor repairs too consistently," Dodson said.
The new roof comes with a pretty hefty price tag: about $50,000. Dodson said that's a quarter of Caritas' annual revenue budget.
An anonymous partner is helping the food pantry afford the upgrade, pledging to match the first $20,000 raised.
"The sooner we can get these funds to get this roof paid off, the sooner all the other revenue gets driven right back into the pantry, and that's just the best thing to do," Dodson said.
So far, Caritas has received $8,000 in donations for the project.
"I get emotional about it because this is part of our community, this is who we are," he said. "Our community is generous. Our community has needs, it has issues, but we don't stop, we don't give up, and we take care of each other."
To donate to the effort, you can write a check to Caritas, Inc. Beloit, put "roof" on the memo line and send it to 2840 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI 53511 or donate through PayPal on Caritas' website.