Amid state surplus, 2022 sets record for most votes to raise property taxes in Wisconsin history

MADISON (WKOW) -- In 2022, cities and counties across Wisconsin held more votes to raise their property taxes than in any previous year, according to a report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report found a total of 25 referenda passed this year between the April and November elections. That included successful efforts to raise the levy limit in Middleton, Shorewood Hills, Orfordville, Arena and Lyndon Station.
Under current state law, local governments have a limit on how much property tax revenue they can raise, and that cap is tied to the level of new construction.
Many of the communities that asked taxpayers for more money said it was to keep up with rising police, fire and EMS costs.
With Wisconsin projected to have a surplus of $5 billion, one of the questions facing lawmakers ahead of a new two-year budget cycle is how much of that money should go toward boosting the amount given to local governments, known as shared revenue.
Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) said Tuesday he wanted to see lawmakers explore changing the law around property tax limits, while also bumping up the amount of shared revenue.
"What's clear is that we've had a local government funding formula that's been stuck for over 20 years," Goyke said. "And local units of government need more state aid."
The policy forum's report also found Wisconsin school districts had the second most referenda seeking to raise property taxes. Under state law, districts have a cap on how much combined money they can bring in between state aid and property taxes.
In order to generate any more dollars, districts must put the question to voters. In 2022, Wisconsin taxpayers approved 133 ballot items across 106 districts. The only year with more approved school referenda was 2018, when 140 ballot items passed.
"We have known for a long time that the second year of the [2021-23] state budget lacked the adequate funding for public schools," Goyke said. "And met with federal COVID aid running out, that this body - the state legislature - is going to need to increase aid to public schools. It's one of the top priorities in the upcoming budget."
School administrators have been unhappy with the current budget, which raised state funding but didn't raise the property tax caps, so the GOP legislature's budget, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed with bipartisan support, essentially acted as a property tax cut with school districts' funding remaining flat.
GOP leaders said in 2021 the move was justified, because districts were getting federal pandemic aid. Rural districts said it was unfair since large districts got much more COVID-19 relief money.
Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) declined an interview Tuesday.
Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), who also serves on the budget-writing committee, said he believed it made sense to increase school funding and local government funding in order to keep up with a 40-year high inflation rate.
"We have teachers that deserve to be compensated for the good work they're doing," Kooyenga said. "And if you don't do a similar raise in money for schools and shared revenue with police, fire, and other municipal workers, that means they're actually getting, effectively, a pay cut."
As for what to do with the projected $5 billion surplus, Kooyenga echoed his party's leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. They've said their main priority with the surplus is to enact sweeping tax cuts.
"For a decade now, I have fought for tax relief," Kooyenga said. "And every single time in this committee behind me, when I fought for tax relief, I've been told we can't do that because we need more revenue to solve problems."
"But every single budget following that, we've had more revenue than we anticipate, so that has been a winning formula because there's more investment, more people are likely to stay here."
Kooyenga, who did not seek re-election this year, said he expected the next version of the Joint Finance Committee to have an especially messy set of discussions. Such is the case, he said, when members of both parties know the money is there to fund their priorities.
"That $5 billion is gonna go really, really quickly, and I think that the next budget before us is probably gonna be - not for me, but before this body - is gonna be one of the most challenging budgets yet," Kooyenga said. "Even compared to times of austerity, because there's gonna be so much to argue about."
Goyke said he was hopeful leaders from both parties will, at minimum, make an effort to increase the share of districts' special education costs covered by the state. Under the current budget, the special ed reimbursement rate increased from 28% to 30%.
"It's something that hits every school district uniquely," Goyke said. "And it's something that's been elevated as one of the key issues."