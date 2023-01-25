An active extended forecast for southern Wisconsin

Download the 27 Storm Track app to receive mobile weather alerts
Perhaps Mother Nature has been waiting for the last days of January to bring snow chance after snow chance. While it's been a lack luster month, so far, in terms of snow, there's multiple chances for accumulations.
The first round of snow will wrap up Thursday with some folks across Wisconsin picking up between 1-3" of snow; one bulk of snow was during the day time hours with another pulse of snow expected overnight as a little bit of energy moves through.
Flurries wrap up Thursday morning leaving the rest of the day cloudy.
Friday, a Clipper moves in from the northwest with fluffier snow expected to fall. This system will bring an additional half an inch to an inch of snow as it moves through.
Finally, another system looks to impact southern parts of the state Saturday through Sunday. If that forecast stays true, southern parts of the state could pick up an additional 2-4" of snow.
Temperatures look to stay in the 20s and 30s for highs through Sunday.