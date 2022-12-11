An active upcoming week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a cloudy, but quiet, end to the weekend and Monday we are getting ready for a bit of an active week starting Tuesday. A low pressure system is going to be slowly moving its way through the Plains and Midwest bringing Wisconsin rain, snow, a mix of both, warm temperatures, windy conditions and a cool down on the backside of it.
Sky conditions are going to stay mostly cloudy Sunday night through Tuesday late afternoon as we brace for our next system. Temperatures aren't going to change much either; our highs are going to stick in the mid 30s through Monday with slightly warmer temperatures on Tuesday.
Wednesday we'll top out in the low 40s as the low begins to slowly slide east. We'll watch as rain/snow moves in overnight Tuesday and turns over to all rain as temperatures warm throughout the day Wednesday. Winds are going to remain breezy through Wednesday too.
Colder air begins to take over which means the rain will slowly turn over to light snow beginning Thursday with flurries possible overnight into Friday and Friday night into Saturday.
Temperatures continue to fall from the 40s on Wednesday - we'll be in the upper 30s Thursday, mid 30s Friday, low 30s Saturday and mid 20s Sunday.