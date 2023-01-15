An active week ahead for southern Wisconsin

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're kicking off the second half of the month on the active side; over the next seven days southern Wisconsin will see a threat for rain, isolated thunderstorms and above average temperatures followed by a cool down and, possibly, accumulating snow. All within 72 hours of each other.
The first of our systems arrives starting around 12am Monday and continues to impact us through, mainly, Tuesday morning. Most of our precipitation is going to fall as rain as temperatures climb into the low/mid 40s on Monday.
Rain accumulations will range from a half an inch to 1.5" depending on if you're under rain for longer. Though it's been downgraded, there was a severe threat with these storms earlier Sunday for Monday. Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts should an isolated, severe thunderstorm develop.
Mix precipitations takes over Tuesday with minimal accumulations expected. Cooler temperatures begin to move in before our next system.
Beginning Wednesday night through Thursday night, our next system moves in. Unlike the system earlier in the week, this system looks to bring a threat for accumulating snow.
There's still some uncertainty as to where the freezing line will eventually end up however, it's looking better for snow lovers. Stay with 27 News for the latest.