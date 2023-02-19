An active week ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We have a chance to see a few flurries later tonight, but much bigger chances for snow and ice will be here later this week.
Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 40s this afternoon as winds and clouds increase through Sunday. A few flurries are possible overnight as we cool into the 20s. Presidents' Day will warm into the upper 30s before a better chance for light snow tomorrow afternoon and evening. Accumulations & impacts will be minimal to none.
Tuesday should stay dry before our next winter storm. Snow will begin Tuesday night before there will likely be a transition to a wintry mix for most of us into Wednesday. Ice accumulations are very possible for a lot of southern Wisconsin, but it all depends on the track of the incoming low pressure system. Precipitation will transition back to snow into Thursday before we dry out into Friday.
