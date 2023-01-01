An active week ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We are starting off the new year on the active side - we are tracking a sizeable low pressure system that'll bring us rain, warmth then colder air along with a chance for light snow. Temperatures will be seasonal by the second half of the upcoming week.
The low is going to start to impact southern Wisconsin Monday evening. That's when a wintry mix will begin to fall but it'll quickly turn over to all rain as temperatures climb into the 50s by Tuesday.
Tuesday evening, the low begins to exit and we'll watch as the rain turns over to a rain/snow mix. And the precipitation will stay as snow into Wednesday as temperatures remain at or below freezing through the rest of the week.
There'll be another chance for snow by the upcoming weekend as well.