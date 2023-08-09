'An amazing gift': Musicians in Verona Area Concert Band prepare for new performance

VERONA (WKOW) -- A group of passionate musicians is continuing its more than 10-year tradition of making music in southern Wisconsin.
The Verona Area Concert Band was founded in 2011 and has always been comprised of volunteer community members from all across the area who are looking to have fun and make a little music.
"One of my favorite things about being in VACB is getting to know so many people I otherwise wouldn't," said Carly Sandgren, a performer who plays clarinet in the band. "It's a wonderful way to bring everyone in the community together, centered around making music."
The group performs a concert for the community four times a year, and each concert has a theme. On Thursday night, the band will perform "VACB Goes to the Movies." The audience will hear movie soundtracks they know and maybe some that they don't.
"We're doing the main title theme from Star Wars by John Williams and a piece from the Harry Potter soundtrack," said Eric Anderson, the band's conductor. "But we're also doing pieces from more obscure movies from composers that more classical musicians might know like Bernstein and Copeland and Shostakovich. We're, kind of, expanding what it means to think of movie soundtracks."
The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Verona High School Performing Arts Center. Donations are welcome to help support the band and its work.