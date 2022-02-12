An 'attack on voting': Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway responds to ballot drop box rulings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement Saturday afternoon outlining her disappointment with the Wisconsin Supreme Court's rulings regarding the use of ballot drop boxes.
She said the different sets of rules for the same election cycles sow confusion because secure ballot drop boxes are allowed for the primary election but not the general election.
"Worse, the court has not heard the facts of the case yet and gives absolutely no justification for this ruling," she said in the statement.
She also said the plaintiffs' argument that ballot drop boxes should be prohibited because they aren't mentioned in the law is "weak" because many things not mentioned in statutes -- such as curbside voting, ballot drop boxes and increasing the wage of poll workers during a staff shortage -- were "reasonable and necessary" during the pandemic when "trouble at the post office threatened the right to vote."
"Who is in a better position than local clerks to create solutions for voters who simply need to return their ballots safely and on time?" Rhodes-Conway said. "We should not be turning every procedural step of voting into a new voter qualification, but that seems to be the desire of both the majority in this decision and the majority in the Legislature."
She also said the court's ruling that only the voter will be able to return their ballot in the April election will cause "grievous harm" for some voters. She said many people who are elderly, disabled or sick need help voting or returning their ballot, and she believes this action threatens their votes "with zero justification or discussion."
She called the rulings an "attack on voting," and she accused the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the conservative law firm that filed the lawsuit, of engaging in "racist voter suppression."
Rhodes-Conway said she believes WILL is "unhappy that the state's five largest cities worked hard to expand options for voters." She said those cities include 47% of all voters of color in the state.
Rhodes-Conway concluded the statement by saying, "As Justice Bradley wisely stated in her dissent, the Court’s majority has upended routine and reasonable measures and created more confusion, harm, and uncertainty to both voters and election administrators. I agree with her that the municipal clerks and all voters of this state deserve better."