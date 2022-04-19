Analysis: New legislative maps give GOP 12-15% edge

MADISON (WKOW) -- An outside analysis of the new legislative maps Wisconsin is set to have for the next decade give Republicans a 12 to 15 percent advantage in a scenario where the statewide vote was evenly split.
The findings for the Assembly and Senate maps come from the Campaign Legal Center, which has gotten involved in lawsuits over gerrymandered legislative and congressional maps drafted by both Republicans and Democrats.
UW-Madison Election Law Professor Rob Yablon compared the maps to other redistricting processes over the last 20 years where courts had to settle the matter. Yablon found Wisconsin's maps were unusually partisan relative to other instances where courts had to finalize a state's voting maps for the next decade.
"The levels of partisan skew in these maps are way outside the norm for those other court-drawn maps," Yablon said.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court initially got involved when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed maps drawn and approved by the GOP-controlled legislature.
Yablon said it was unusual the state's high court opted to simply choose between the maps submitted by the parties.
"In many instances, [state courts] appointed experts, nonpartisan special masters to draw the maps," Yablon said.
The state supreme court instead voted 4-3 to adopt Evers' maps, with conservative justice Brian Hagedorn serving as the swing vote. Hagedorn had broken with the court's other conservatives in other high-profile cases, such as upholding Evers' stay-at-home order in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Supreme Court then rejected the governor's maps, finding them to have violated the Voting Rights Act by weighing race too heavily in the creation of the seventh majority-Black Assembly district in the Milwaukee area.
Handling the case once more, Hagedorn provided another swing vote, this time selected the legislature's maps.
The Campaign Legal Center found the GOP's Assembly maps gave Republicans a 12% edge in the Assembly during a 50-50 statewide contest along with a 14.8% advantage in the Senate.
Conservatives maintain the court has no obligation to consider partisan bias and a GOP edge was inevitable given the clustering of liberal voters in Madison and Milwaukee.
"[An evenly-split legislative map] really assumes that we have a system that grants seats in the legislature to parties based upon their proportion of the statewide vote," Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty President Rick Esenberg said. "But that's not what we have."
Democrats said the governor's map showed it was possible to create a more competitive map even taking clustering into account. Evers' map had a GOP edge but it was less pronounced than the Republican versions.
"We saw how much more fair they were than the maps that are before us now," Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said. "Clearly, this sort of partisan tilt does not have to happen."
Yablon said while there is no legal obligation to create maps without a partisan bias, he said there is precedent for courts to address the issue of partisanship once they do get involved.
"Even if it is not unlawful for politicians to draw maps to give themselves a partisan edge, courts, as neutral arbiters should strive to a higher standard to be even-handed," Yablon said.
The last resort for Democrats and any other critics of the maps is to hope the U.S. Supreme Court will also hear a challenge of the GOP maps and strike them down as a violation of the Voting Rights Act. The Republican maps reduce the number of majority-Black Assembly districts from six to five.
"The litigants in that case will argue that the legislature's map that the state supreme court adopted is diluting unlawfully the vote of the African-American community in the Milwaukee area," Yablon said.