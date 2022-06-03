Anesis Therapy unveils new Madison clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A mental health clinic in Madison now has more space to help it care for patients.
Anesis Therapy hosted an open house at its new clinic on Forward Drive.
Before they had this spot, the owner says they were spread out among three different locations and never had enough space.
"We were being really creative, going out in the community doing therapy, on people's porches or, you know, renting rooms in libraries, just different ways we were providing care. And so now we really can see more clients with having the space that we need," said owner Myra McNair.
Anesis is the only Black owned state certified mental health clinic in Dane County.
McNair says the northside satellite clinic on International Lane remains open as well.