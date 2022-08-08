Annual air battle training exercise returns to Volk Field

CAMP DOUGLAS (WKOW) -- For the next two weeks, people who live in and around Camp Douglas in Juneau County may hear or see some extra air traffic around Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center.
It's hosting the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise from Aug. 8 to Aug. 19.
About 1,000 personnel from about 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units will be there for the exercise that simulates air battle space with current and future weapons platforms.
The training aims to build readiness for the threats and missions the nation faces.
A variety of aircraft, including F-35, F-22, and F-16 will participate in the exercise.
Northern Lightning is one of seven Air National Guard joint accredited exercises held at a Combat Readiness Training Center, and the installation’s reputation as one of the country’s finest training areas continues to grow.
Exercise director Col. Ben Staats said the exercise offers an unmatched training experience as well as first-class facilities and training areas.
“We are thrilled to once again host the annual Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field,” said Staats. “Northern Lightning has evolved into one of the finest exercises in the nation, simulating offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks. Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness.”
Those living in the following counties can anticipate increased military flight operations in the airspace: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood.